Tested: Lumpers and Splitters

By Rose Eveleth
Published August 1, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT
Dani Pendergast for NPR

Episode 6: Christine and Max are some of the most recent female athletes in this century-long history to face tests, stigma, and restrictions. But they are unlikely to be the last. In this episode, we find out whether Christine qualifies for the Paris Olympics, as well as the fate of Max's court case. And we explore the broader implications of the sex binary in sports. Is there a better way for sports to be categorized?

Listen to Embedded wherever you get your podcasts, including NPR App, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, and RSS.

To listen to this series sponsor-free and support NPR, sign up for Embedded+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Rose Eveleth is an award winning reporter and writer who explores how humans tangle with science and technology. They’re the creator of hit independent podcast Flash Forward and have covered everything from fake tumbleweed farms to million dollar baccarat heists. You can find their stories in The Atlantic, CBS, VOX, Scientific American, Eater, The New York Times, 99 Percent Invisible, ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast, and more. Their work has been nominated for an Emmy, a Third Coast, and an Eisner Award, and has appeared in the Best American Science and Nature Writing. [Copyright 2024 NPR]