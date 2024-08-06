What the "background noise of the universe" tells us about spacetime's origins

The Big Bang: The moment when the universe — everything in existence — began. ... Right?

Turns out, it's not quite that simple.

Today, when scientists talk about the Big Bang, they mean a period of time – closer to an era than to a specific moment.

Host Regina Barber talks with two cosmologists about the cosmic microwave background, its implications for the universe's origins and the discovery that started it all.

