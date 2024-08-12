Young people are dying of opioid overdoses. Are students and campuses prepared?

Overdose death rates have spiked dramatically for young adults, rising 34 percent between 2018 and 2022, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yet, there are ways to mitigate the risk of overdose, and even ways to reverse it.

Notably there's Narcan.

It's a brand of the medication naloxone, and it's often used in the form of nasal spray. If administered quickly, it can fully reverse an opioid overdose.

Are college campuses and their students prepared?

