NPR Special Coverage - 2024 Democratic National Convention

WRVO Public Media will provide live, special coverage from NPR of the Democratic National Convention from August 19-22, airing nightly from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. NPR will offer comprehensive coverage, including live audio and video reports hosted by Scott Detrow, with in-depth analysis from NPR correspondents and newsmakers. Tune in to WRVO for live coverage, both on-air and online. Live video of the convention, provided by AP News, will be available below on Monday and Tuesday. For continuous updates, check out NPR's live blog below.

