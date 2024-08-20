Where did Earth's moon come from? And other moon mysteries

All summer long, Short Wave has been on a 10-episode odyssey through the changing universe. We've covered planets, stars, life in space and even the possible ends of the universe.

But there was one big set of objects that we skipped over: moons.

So now we're back, with a special guest appearance from Radiolab's Latif Nasser, to talk about yes, our moon — and the many moons and quasi-moons beyond it. Where did our Moon come from? How many moons are out there? What's this "quasi-moon" of which we speak and why is it "dancing" around space?

Also, Latif tells us about Radiolab's quasi-moon naming contest. Read all the details and submit a name here!

