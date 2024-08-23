ScarLip is a rising star in the world of hip-hop. She hails from the Bronx and specializes in talking mess with her raw verve and brutal lyricism. She's worked with Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, and was just named to XXL's 2024 freshman class. She's even received the hip-hop stamp of approval from Cardi B, Busta Rhymes, and Cali's-own Snoop Dogg.

ScarLip has a harrowing life story. She lost her mother at a young age and was in and out of foster care for a lot of her childhood. Her name comes from a punch she took at the hands of a family member, documenting her difficult upbringing in her music.

We get into the experiences that inform ScarLip's artistry. We also talk about breath control and staying in school. Plus, we dig into one of her early breakout hits called "Glizzy Gobbler" and answer the question on everyone's mind: What's a Glizzy? Our lips are unsealed on Bullseye.

