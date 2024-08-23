'Us, After' and 'A Haunted Girl' tackle mental health

Warning: this episode contains mention of suicide and mental illness. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Today's episode is about two books that focus on mental health challenges. First, Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rachel Zimmerman about Us, After, a memoir that details the grief and growth Zimmerman underwent when she had to pick herself and her children back up after her husband took his own life. Then, Robin speaks with dad daughter duo Ethan and Naomi Sacks about A Haunted Girl, a graphic novel that depicts a young girl's struggles with anxiety and depression through a supernatural lens.

