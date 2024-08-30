In Good Health: The Effect of Energy Drinks On Children And Adolescents

It's back to school season, which means America's students are back to studying. And some kids are turning to energy drinks to handle their workload.

But energy drinks aren't the same as your morning cup of coffee. In one serving, there's way more caffeine and other ingredients to enhance the "energizing" effect. But that's nothing new. They've been around for years, with flashy branding and the promise of a quick jolt of activity. But they might not be the healthiest option for those of us whose bodies are just beginning to develop.

Doctors advise against children drinking them, yet between 30 and 50 percent of adolescents do.

The effect that these kinds of beverages have on young people isn't a new concern. In fact, it's been a topic for discussion for years. It even got the attention of the 2013 Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

It's more than 10 years later and the energy drink industry is going strong. There's Prime energy, Bang energy, Monster, Rockstar, the list goes on.

What exactly is an energy? How do they interact with the bodies of young people?

