The state of fashion

Whether you love or hate fashion, we all have to get dressed in the morning. And the industry affects us in complex ways. This hour, the outrageous, environmental and seedy sides of fashion.

Guests include designer Machine Dazzle, supply chain expert Aparna Mehta, journalist Amanda Mull and supermodel Cameron Russell.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone, Rachel Faulkner White, and Harsha Nahata. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour, Rachel Faulkner White and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff also includes James Delahoussaye, Matthew Cloutier and Fiona Geiran. Our audio engineers are Gilly Moon and Robert Rodriguez.

Copyright 2024 NPR