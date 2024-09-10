© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Cooking for the most powerful person in the world

Published September 10, 2024 at 7:55 PM EDT
Cristeta Comerford, who recently retired as White House Executive Chef worked for five U.S. Presidents from President Bill Clinton to President Joe Biden. She is the first woman and the first person of color to hold the role.
SAJJAD HUSSAIN
/
AFP via Getty Images
There's an old line: "Tell me what you eat and I'll tell you who you are?" Well if it's true, then Cristeta Comerford knows the last five Presidents better than almost anyone.

She just retired after nearly 30 years as White House chef. Comerford cooked for Presidents from Clinton to Biden...making everything from family snacks to state dinners.

She is the first woman and the first person of color to hold the serve in that job.

She reflects on her groundbreaking role, and what she's learned from cooking for some of the most powerful people in the world.

