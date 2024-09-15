© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alt.Latino celebrates Latino Heritage Month with a Tiny Desk takeover

By Felix Contreras,
Ayesha RascoeAnamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published September 15, 2024 at 7:42 AM EDT

NPR's Alt.Latino takes over the Tiny Desk concerts for the next four weeks in celebration of Latino Heritage Month.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of "Weekend Edition Sunday" and the Saturday episodes of "Up First." As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.