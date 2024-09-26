Without immigrants, America's job growth would have stalled

The share of Americans who are in the workforce today is the highest it's been in decades.

But it's still not enough to replace all the baby boomers who are aging out of the workforce. Which is why immigration has been so important for the economy.

The businesses in Dayton, Ohio know this all-too-well.

