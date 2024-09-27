For this episode of Trump's Trials, NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson looks at Attorney General Merrick Garland's legacy at the Justice Department. Much of that legacy will be scrutinized for how he handled federal criminal cases against former President Donald Trump and prosecutions of Jan. 6 defendants.

