Attorney General Merrick Garland's legacy

Published September 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks at the U.S. Justice Department Building on November 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
For this episode of Trump's Trials, NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson looks at Attorney General Merrick Garland's legacy at the Justice Department. Much of that legacy will be scrutinized for how he handled federal criminal cases against former President Donald Trump and prosecutions of Jan. 6 defendants.

