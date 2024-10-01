© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Is an American sovereign wealth fund such a bad idea?

By Paddy Hirsch,
Wailin WongAngel CarrerasKate Concannon
Published October 1, 2024 at 7:08 PM EDT
Ronald Martinez
/
Getty Images

Sovereign wealth funds have been around since the 1800s, but they're having a bit of a moment right now ... The financial instrument was recently name-dropped in HBOs 'Industry' (good show!) and members of both the Biden administration and the Trump campaign have floated the idea of an American sovereign wealth fund.

That idea, for the most part, has been derided by economists. But... is an American sovereign wealth fund such a bad idea?

On today's show: What IS a sovereign wealth fund? Is a US national sovereign wealth fund a good or even viable idea?

