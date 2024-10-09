© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Why some people love scary movies

By Regina G. Barber,
Rachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published October 9, 2024 at 9:24 AM EDT
Some people with anxiety find horror movies helpful. The films can focus their minds in a controlled environment that they can overcome.
Crazytang
/
Getty Images
In human history, fear kept us safe. It helped us flee from predators. Anxiety made us wary of potential dangers — like venturing into a known lion-infested area.

But what happens when these feelings get out of hand in humans today? And why do some of us crave that feeling from scary movies or haunted houses?

For answers, we talk to Arash Javanbakht, a psychiatrist from Wayne State University. He likes studying fear so much he wrote a whole book called Afraid. In this episode, Javanbakht gets into the differences between fear and anxiety, many of the reasons people feel afraid and why things like scary movies could even be therapeutic.

Want to know more about the science behind what keeps you up at night? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we might cover it on a future episode!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Simon-Laslo Janssen was the audio engineer.

