In Michigan, Arab Americans weigh the power of a vote

By Gene Demby,
Colin JacksonCourtney SteinJess KungAlison MacAdamLeah DonnellaXavier LopezChristina CalaB.A. ParkerJasmine RomeroLori Lizarraga
Published October 16, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
Jackie Lay

This presidential election is likely to be a squeaker, decided by a handful of votes in some key swing states. We visited one of them — Michigan — in order to speak to some of the most influential and misunderstood voters in the country: Arab Americans in Dearborn. The Dearbornites we met said that the war in Gaza is one of the key issues weighing on their minds as they consider how to cast their ballots in a couple of weeks. But what that will mean in the voting booth is still a complex question. Will they go for Kamala Harris? Donald Trump? A third party candidate? No one at all? What these voters ultimately decide could have huge consequences for the whole country.

