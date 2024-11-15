© 2024 WRVO Public Media
New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 15

By Daoud Tyler-Ameen,
Ann Powers
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:01 AM EST
Ganavya's Daughter of a Temple is her second album of 2024, following like the sky i've been too quiet, released in March.
Carlos Cruz Sol
/
Courtesy of the artist
NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen are your guides to the most compelling releases out on November 15.

This week, they dig into a wide assortment of great new albums, including the long-awaited debut album by a British trio reviving girl group sounds from the turn of the millennium; the first release in almost a decade from longtime country fave in a new, joyous phase of his life; a singer who has shown up on some of our favorite jazz albums of the year making an album inspired by traditional devotional music and Alice Coltrane and a crew of Cincinnati indie rock lifers coping with the loss of one of their own.

Plus, a conversation about how some of the biggest stars in pop history have navigated the tricky transition between teenage and adult stardom.

Featured albums

• FLO, Access All Areas
• Dwight Yoakam, Brighter Days
• Ganavya, Daughter of a Temple
• Wussy, Cincinnati Ohio

Other notable albums out Nov. 15

• Gwen Stefani, Bouquet
• Linkin Park, From Zero
• Poppy, Negative Spaces
• Shawn Mendes, Shawn
• Mary J. Blige, Gratitude
• Jin, Happy
• As I Lay Dying, Through Storms Ahead
• Jon Batiste, Beethoven Blues: Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1
• St. Vincent, Todos Nacen Gritando
• Painkiller, Samsara
• 070 Shake, Petrichor
• Cordae, The Crossroads
• The Red Clay Strays, Live at the Ryman
• Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
• Pa Salieu, Afrikan Alien
• MF Doom, Mm...Food (20th Anniversary Edition)
• Dolly Parton & Family, Smokey Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables

Daoud Tyler-Ameen
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
