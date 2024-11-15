New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 15

NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen are your guides to the most compelling releases out on November 15.

This week, they dig into a wide assortment of great new albums, including the long-awaited debut album by a British trio reviving girl group sounds from the turn of the millennium; the first release in almost a decade from longtime country fave in a new, joyous phase of his life; a singer who has shown up on some of our favorite jazz albums of the year making an album inspired by traditional devotional music and Alice Coltrane and a crew of Cincinnati indie rock lifers coping with the loss of one of their own.

Plus, a conversation about how some of the biggest stars in pop history have navigated the tricky transition between teenage and adult stardom.

Featured albums

• FLO, Access All Areas

• Dwight Yoakam, Brighter Days

• Ganavya, Daughter of a Temple

• Wussy, Cincinnati Ohio

Other notable albums out Nov. 15

• Gwen Stefani, Bouquet

• Linkin Park, From Zero

• Poppy, Negative Spaces

• Shawn Mendes, Shawn

• Mary J. Blige, Gratitude

• Jin, Happy

• As I Lay Dying, Through Storms Ahead

• Jon Batiste, Beethoven Blues: Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1

• St. Vincent, Todos Nacen Gritando

• Painkiller, Samsara

• 070 Shake, Petrichor

• Cordae, The Crossroads

• The Red Clay Strays, Live at the Ryman

• Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra

• Pa Salieu, Afrikan Alien

• MF Doom, Mm...Food (20th Anniversary Edition)

• Dolly Parton & Family, Smokey Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables

