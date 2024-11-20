© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Is Trump's defense secretary nominee qualified?

Published November 20, 2024 at 9:45 AM EST
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary speaks onstage during the 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on November of last year.
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary speaks onstage during the 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on November of last year.

What does it take to run the Department of Defense? That's a question that will be at the heart of Pete Hegseth's confirmation process early next year.

Hegseth, a longtime Fox News host, is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense. The department he's nominated to run is one of the biggest, most complex entities in the US government. It's an institution that former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel notes – has its "own judicial code, legal system and health care system."

Pete Hegseth is about to oversee a Defense Department with an 800 billion dollar budget, and millions of service members. Is he qualified for the job?

