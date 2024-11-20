© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin tap into 'A Real Pain'

By Aisha Harris,
Glen WeldonAndrew LapinHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:43 AM EST
Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain.
Searchlight Pictures
Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain.

The moving dramedy A Real Pain stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as two very different cousins attempting to reconnect by going on a heritage tour of Poland. As they make their way across the country, they mourn their late grandmother, confront the fractures in their relationship, and reckon with the grief left in the wake of the Holocaust. A Real Pain was written and directed by Eisenberg.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Andrew Lapin
Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
