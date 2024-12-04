© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Alt.Latino's favorite albums of 2024

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Isabella Gomez SarmientoFelix Contreras
Published December 4, 2024 at 9:46 AM EST
Angélica Garcia is featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino.

It's that time of the year — figuring out the best Latin music of 2024. And every year, it gets harder and harder (seriously, it's difficult!) for Ana and Felix to narrow down their extensive lists. Joined by NPR culture reporter Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, the three round up the best albums of this year.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Angélica Garcia, "El Que" from Gemelo
  • Hinds, "Coffee" from Viva Hinds
  • Spanish Harlem Orchestra, "Lluego El Caballero (feat. Gilberto Santa Ross)" from Swing Forever
  • Latin Mafia, "tengo mucho ruido." from TODOS LOS DÍAS TODO EL DÍA
  • RaiNao, "readysita" from CAPICÚ
  • Orquesta Akokán, "Caracoles" from Caracoles

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
