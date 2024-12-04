Alt.Latino's favorite albums of 2024

It's that time of the year — figuring out the best Latin music of 2024. And every year, it gets harder and harder (seriously, it's difficult!) for Ana and Felix to narrow down their extensive lists. Joined by NPR culture reporter Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, the three round up the best albums of this year.

Songs featured in this episode:

Angélica Garcia, "El Que" from Gemelo

Hinds, "Coffee" from Viva Hinds

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, "Lluego El Caballero (feat. Gilberto Santa Ross)" from Swing Forever

Latin Mafia, "tengo mucho ruido." from TODOS LOS DÍAS TODO EL DÍA

RaiNao, "readysita" from CAPICÚ

Orquesta Akokán, "Caracoles" from Caracoles

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2024 NPR