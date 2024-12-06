Insurgents gain ground in Syria. What happens now?

Syrian anti-government insurgents claim they have entered the city of Hama — a major Syrian government stronghold.

This continues their momentum over the last week, when they also seized Syria's second largest city, Aleppo. Since the war started in 2011, half a million people have been killed and many millions of others displaced.

The Syrian Civil War has been locked in a stalemate for years. Now, rebel forces are gaining ground against the oppressive regime of Bashar al-Assad. Will the group ultimately end his control over the country?

