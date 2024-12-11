Alt.Latino's favorite songs of 2024

Felix Contreras, Anamaria Sayre and Isabella Gomez Sarmiento run through their favorites in a crowded year for excellent songs, from innovative Spanish hip-hop to distinctive jazz.

Songs featured in this episode:

Çantamarta, "MOTORIZADO"

Mala Rodriguez, "Casi Nada"

Zaccai Curtis, "Maple Leaf Rag"

Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso, "DUMBAI"

Melissa Aldana, "A Purpose"

Residente, "313"

