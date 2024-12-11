© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Alt.Latino's favorite songs of 2024

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Isabella Gomez SarmientoFelix Contreras
Published December 11, 2024 at 9:18 AM EST
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino.

Felix Contreras, Anamaria Sayre and Isabella Gomez Sarmiento run through their favorites in a crowded year for excellent songs, from innovative Spanish hip-hop to distinctive jazz.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Çantamarta, "MOTORIZADO"
  • Mala Rodriguez, "Casi Nada"
  • Zaccai Curtis, "Maple Leaf Rag"
  • Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso, "DUMBAI"
  • Melissa Aldana, "A Purpose"
  • Residente, "313"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
