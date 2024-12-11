Dreaming of a Black Utopia in Trump's America

B.A. Parker grew up in Baltimore, surrounded by other Black people. That, to her, felt a bit like a utopia. In large part, she felt safe, affirmed and connected to the people she lived around. Today, as an adult, she's found herself searching for ways to recreate some of the dynamics that made her childhood feel so special. That led her to a new book by Aaron Roberston, called The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America. It tells the story of how Black folks have created many different versions of utopian communities throughout history — and why those communities tend to be especially meaningful during times of political tension and racial unrest.

