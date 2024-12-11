© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Dreaming of a Black Utopia in Trump's America

By B.A. Parker,
Christina CalaLeah DonnellaGene DembyDalia MortadaCourtney SteinJess KungXavier LopezJasmine RomeroVeralyn Williams
Published December 11, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST
B.A. Parker grew up in Baltimore, surrounded by other Black people. That, to her, felt a bit like a utopia. In large part, she felt safe, affirmed and connected to the people she lived around. Today, as an adult, she's found herself searching for ways to recreate some of the dynamics that made her childhood feel so special. That led her to a new book by Aaron Roberston, called The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America. It tells the story of how Black folks have created many different versions of utopian communities throughout history — and why those communities tend to be especially meaningful during times of political tension and racial unrest.

B.A. Parker
Christina Cala
Christina Cala is a producer for Code Switch. Before that, she was at the TED Radio Hour where she piloted two new episode formats — the curator chat and the long interview. She's also reported on a movement to preserve African American cultural sites in Birmingham and followed youth climate activists in New York City.
Leah Donnella
Leah Donnella is an editor on NPR's Code Switch team, where she helps produce and edit for the Code Switch podcast, blog, and newsletter. She created the "Ask Code Switch" series, where members of the team respond to listener questions about how race, identity, and culture come up in everyday life.
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
Dalia Mortada
Courtney Stein
Courtney Stein comes to NPR from the New York Times, where she helped to create the weekly podcast First Person. Prior to that, she spent over a decade at WNYC's Peabody Award-winning Radio Rookies, teaching young people to report radio documentaries about issues important to them. While at WNYC, Courtney also helped to pilot the podcast Nancy and was on the team that created the dupont-Columbia award-winning podcast Caught: The Lives of Juvenile Justice, which began as a radio workshop she started in a juvenile detention center in Queens.
Jess Kung
Jess Kung (they/them) is a production assistant on Code Switch. Previously, they interned with Code Switch and the podcast The Document from KCRW in Santa Monica. They are a graduate of Long Beach State University.
Xavier Lopez
Xavier Lopez is a producer for Code Switch. He came to NPR from CNN Audio, where he helped produce shows such as Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and the inaugural season of Tug of War. Prior to that, Lopez worked at NPR member station WHYY in Philadelphia, where he worked on shows such as The Pulse, Radio Times with Marty Moss-Coane and the daily news podcast, The Why.
Jasmine Romero
Veralyn Williams
Veralyn Williams (she/her) is a Peabody and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who has been asking hard questions about our world since she picked up her first microphone in 2004. Now she brings her skills (and ears) to her role as executive producer of programming at NPR.