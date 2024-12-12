How Democracies Fared Around The World In 2024

2024 was, in many ways, a year of elections. Both home and abroad.

President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November. He won a second term in office and will be headed back to Washington come January.

Across the globe, an election took place in India in seven stages starting in the spring and ending in June. Voters in Pakistan and Indonesia also went to the polls. European governments in France, Slovakia, the U.K. all saw switch ups. Germany, a financial powerhouse in the E.U., called a snap election for early 2025.

What happened in democratic elections around the world? What do the outcomes reflect when it comes to the wishes of voters? And which elections represent countries that have a vibrant democracy and rule of law, or democratic backsliding?

