Wray is out. Patel may be in. What's it mean for the FBI?

Published December 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST
Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to the secretary of defense, is President-elect Donald Trump's pick pick to lead the FBI.
Rebecca Noble
/
Getty Images
Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to the secretary of defense, is President-elect Donald Trump's pick pick to lead the FBI.

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced yesterday that he will resign before President-elect Trump takes office. This comes after Trump announced he would appoint loyalist Kash Patel to lead the Bureau.

President-elect Trump's pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, held several national security positions in the first Trump administration. Since then, he's found money and attention as a pro-Trump influencer promoting conspiracy theories.

What can that tell us about his plans for the FBI?

