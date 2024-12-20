© 2024 WRVO Public Media
How Netanyahu survived another tumultuous year

Published December 20, 2024 at 8:58 AM EST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the peak of Hermon Mount (Jabal al-Sheikh) on the Syrian side of the border after the fall of the Baath regime in Syria.
Ma'yan Toaf / Israel GPO
At the start of this year Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was facing a political crisis. Just a few months before, Hamas had breached Israel's border with Gaza, killing some 1200 people in Israel on October 7th.

As the year ends, Netanyahu is spending some of it in a courtroom to fight corruption charges that have dogged him since 2019. The Israeli Prime Minister has called the charges absurd.

You might think that would be detrimental to his political career, but instead Netanyahu looks stronger than he has since the war began.

This — despite that trial, an international arrest warrant and a grinding war.

