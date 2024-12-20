© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Inside the operating room of a new kind of pig kidney transplant

By Regina G. Barber,
Rob SteinRachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published December 20, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST
Towana Looney, 53, of Gadsden, Ala., gets ready to head into the operating room at NYU Langone Health in New York City to get a genetically modified pig kidney transplant.
Joe Carrotta for NYU Langone Health
Towana Looney became the first living person in the world to get a kidney from a new kind of genetically modified pig last month. Looney is a 53-year-old grandmother from Gadsden, Ala.

She's been on dialysis for four hours a day, three days a week since 2016. Her immune system would reject a human kidney. So the Food and Drug Administration made an exception to its usual clinical study requirements to allow Looney this new kind of pig kidney.

Using pig organs like this is highly experimental, but her doctors say it's her only chance. Even so, the procedure is controversial. Some worry animal organs could spread viruses to people, others are uncomfortable exploiting animals for their organs and some worry that patients in circumstances like Looney's feel like they have to say yes to the procedure.

Read more of science correspondent Rob Stein's reporting here.

Interested in more stories on the future of transplant medicine? Email us at shortwave@npr.org. We'd love to hear from you!

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and Jessica Yung and edited by showrunner Rebecca Ramirez. Rob and Tyler Jones checked the facts. Patrick Murray was the audio engineer.

Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
