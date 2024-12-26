Nicole Kidman's erotic thriller makes us ask, 'Babygirl,' what are you doing??

In the new movie Babygirl, Nicole Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who has an affair her mysterious intern (Harris Dickinson). Their affair gets complicated by the many power dynamics involved — not just in the office, but also in a sexual relationship defined by dominance and submission.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture.

Subscribe to NPR Plus at plus.npr.org or make a gift at donate.npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR