Nicole Kidman's erotic thriller makes us ask, 'Babygirl,' what are you doing??

By Stephen Thompson,
Linda HolmesAisha HarrisRommel WoodLennon SherburneJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published December 26, 2024 at 9:12 AM EST
Nicole Kidman in Babygirl.
A24
Nicole Kidman in Babygirl.

In the new movie Babygirl, Nicole Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who has an affair her mysterious intern (Harris Dickinson). Their affair gets complicated by the many power dynamics involved — not just in the office, but also in a sexual relationship defined by dominance and submission.

Copyright 2024 NPR

