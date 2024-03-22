© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
NYS Police warns of traffic jams and gas shortages during solar eclipse

WRVO | By North Country Public Radio
Published March 22, 2024 at 5:21 PM EDT
New York State Police

‘Be prepared’ is the main takeaway from the New York State Police’s 'Eclipse Guidelines', which they released on Thursday.

It says that the state police are preparing ‘strike teams’ to monitor traffic and respond to automobile accidents across the state.

The agency is also preparing for an increase in 911 calls, gridlocked traffic, and the potential for stranded motorists, reduced cellular service, and empty gas stations.

The guidelines recommend that visitors plan to stay put on Monday night. It also suggests fueling up before visitors arrive at their destinations, and to have extra food and water stowed in your vehicle.

For residents, it advises avoiding roadways after the event.
