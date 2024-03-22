NYS Police warns of traffic jams and gas shortages during solar eclipse

‘Be prepared’ is the main takeaway from the New York State Police’s 'Eclipse Guidelines', which they released on Thursday.

It says that the state police are preparing ‘strike teams’ to monitor traffic and respond to automobile accidents across the state.

The agency is also preparing for an increase in 911 calls, gridlocked traffic, and the potential for stranded motorists, reduced cellular service, and empty gas stations.

The guidelines recommend that visitors plan to stay put on Monday night. It also suggests fueling up before visitors arrive at their destinations, and to have extra food and water stowed in your vehicle.

For residents, it advises avoiding roadways after the event.