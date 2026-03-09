Clean energy advocates call on Hochul to not make cuts to state's climate law

Climate advocates are ready to fight a possible move by Gov. Kathy Hochul to roll back New York's landmark 2019 climate law.

Hochul has hinted about potential changes to the legislation, which laid out a timetable for New York to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At issue is the cost of climate friendly moves, at a time when energy prices are spiking.

A recent four-page memo from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, or NYSERDA, contends implementation of the climate law would add thousands to New Yorker’s energy bills.

Last week, Republicans in Onondaga County started a petition drive to call on the state to repeal the law, based on the NYSERDA memo.

"We're asking Albany to rethink its priorities because those priorities haven't, in our opinion, haven't worked out the way I think anyone in Albany hoped they would," said Brian May, Minority Leader of the Onondaga County Legislature. "This hurts. These bills hurt and now we're trying to do is get them to pull back on these on this path."

But advocates say that memo leaves out key points.

"30% of the revenue that will be raised by the climate law's cap and invest program, is allocated for rebates for families, said Vanessa Fajans-Turner of Environmental Advocates New York. "30% of those. And you know what we don't see in the analysis that shows the cost will go up $4,000? Any mention of rebates or serious cost controls."

Another point advocates make is that the climate law provides safeguards against environmental racism.

"At least 35% of this bill requires investment in disadvantaged communities," said Lanessa Chaplin of the New York Civil Liberties Union. "This is not something that we can just simply turn our backs on. Communities that have been disadvantaged and burdened by pollution have been at the front line of this work for a very long time."

Lawmakers say they are ready for any changes to the legislation that may come out of state budget negotiations. State Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Syracuse) says ultimately, Hochul losing support from the climate-focused part of her base.

"She's trying to not upset anybody during this campaign season. That's her goal," said Stirpe. "And, you know, what she's ending up doing is upsetting a lot of people who thought they were part of her base."

The showdown could reach a climax later this month, as lawmakers and the governor work to negotiate a budget before the deadline at the end of this month. Climate activists like Maggie Reilly, with the Climate Crisis Working Group of Indivisible Mohawk Valley, said she’s ready to do whatever it takes to get the message across.

"So Governor Hochul and legislators, hands off New York State's climate law. It is not up for negotiations. Instead, uphold its goals, and transition New York to a clean, renewable energy economy."