Why Bad Bunny's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' is an act of political resistance

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento,
Anamaria Artemisa SayreFelix Contreras
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:02 PM EST
On Sunday, Bad Bunny released his sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and people are saying it's his most "Puerto Rican" record yet. The global pop star has clearly come home to his roots in a meaningful way and given the political situation on the island, releasing an album so proudly Puerto Rican is a major act of resistance. Anamaria Sayre, Felix Contreras and Isabella Gomez Sarmiento break down what exactly makes the record so Puerto Rican and why its Bad Bunny's most reflective, ambitious and ingenious era yet.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Bad Bunny, "EL CLúB"
  • Bad Bunny, "NUEVAYoL"
  • Bad Bunny, "BAILE INoLVIDABLE"
  • Bad Bunny, "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii"
  • Bad Bunny, "TURiSTA"
  • Bad Bunny, "CAFé CON RON"
  • Los Pleneros de la Cresta, "Resistencia"
  • Bad Bunny, "PIToRRO DE COCO"
  • Ecos de Borinquen, "El Alma de Puerto Rico (The Soul of Puerto Rico)"
  • Bad Bunny, "WELTiTA"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills and Jacob Ganz. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
