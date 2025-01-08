Why Bad Bunny's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' is an act of political resistance

On Sunday, Bad Bunny released his sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and people are saying it's his most "Puerto Rican" record yet. The global pop star has clearly come home to his roots in a meaningful way and given the political situation on the island, releasing an album so proudly Puerto Rican is a major act of resistance. Anamaria Sayre, Felix Contreras and Isabella Gomez Sarmiento break down what exactly makes the record so Puerto Rican and why its Bad Bunny's most reflective, ambitious and ingenious era yet.

Songs featured in this episode:

Bad Bunny, "EL CLúB"

Bad Bunny, "NUEVAYoL"

Bad Bunny, "BAILE INoLVIDABLE"

Bad Bunny, "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii"

Bad Bunny, "TURiSTA"

Bad Bunny, "CAFé CON RON"

Los Pleneros de la Cresta, "Resistencia"

Bad Bunny, "PIToRRO DE COCO"

Ecos de Borinquen, "El Alma de Puerto Rico (The Soul of Puerto Rico)"

Bad Bunny, "WELTiTA"

