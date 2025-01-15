© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Bad Bunny & the battle for Puerto Rico

By Brittany Luse,
Alexis WilliamsJasmine RomeroBarton GirdwoodVeralyn Williams
Published January 15, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST
What Bad Bunny wants for Puerto Rico.
Eric Alonso/RICARDO ARDUENGO/Getty Images
What Bad Bunny wants for Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny's new album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, has struck a chord with fans worldwide. He's always expressed a deep love for Puerto Rico, but his latest work takes it to new heights. In his fusion of old and new genres, he speaks to the shared experiences of the Puerto Rican diaspora and looks to their collective past as a way forward. Writer Carina del Valle Schorske and La Brega podcast host, Alana Casanova-Burgess join the show to break down the function of shared nostalgia and explain the backstory to Puerto Rico's symbols of independence.

