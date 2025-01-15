Smooth Sailing For Trump's Nominees?, LA Fire Outlook, South Korea President Arrested

Senate Republicans are promising no drama for Trump's cabinet nominees in hearings this week. Do Democrats have anything to say about that? Plus, L.A. neighborhoods remain on lockdown after wildfires, and anti-corruption officials arrest South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

