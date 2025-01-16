Israel and Hamas Reach A Deal to End the War in Gaza

A ceasefire deal has been announced that would end more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. We learn about the details, how the agreement was reached and hear reaction from Israelis and Palestinians. We also look at what the war has meant for both sides and for the Middle East region.

For more coverage of this conflict and the latest developments, please come back to this feed. You can also go to npr.org/mideastupdates

