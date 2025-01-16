© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel and Hamas Reach A Deal to End the War in Gaza

By Kat Lonsdorf,
Greg MyreItay SternAnas BabaGreg Dixon
Published January 16, 2025 at 8:47 AM EST
Palestinians gathered in the garden of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza to celebrate after US President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of hostage deal, on January 15, 2025 in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Dawoud Abo Alkas
/
Anadolu via Getty Images
Palestinians gathered in the garden of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza to celebrate after US President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of hostage deal, on January 15, 2025 in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.

A ceasefire deal has been announced that would end more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. We learn about the details, how the agreement was reached and hear reaction from Israelis and Palestinians. We also look at what the war has meant for both sides and for the Middle East region.

For more coverage of this conflict and the latest developments, please come back to this feed. You can also go to npr.org/mideastupdates

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
Itay Stern
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Greg Dixon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Greg Dixon