'XO, Kitty' is a coming-of-age Korean rom-dramedy with heart

By Aisha Harris,
Regina KimKristen MeinzerRommel WoodJessica Reedy
Published January 16, 2025 at 8:45 AM EST
Anna Cathcart in the second season of XO, Kitty.
Netflix
Anna Cathcart in the second season of XO, Kitty.

The Netflix series XO, Kitty is a spinoff of the hit YA book and movie franchise, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The show follows the messy adventures of teenage matchmaker Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), who moves across the globe to be with her long-distance boyfriend in Korea. The show is a mash-up of genres, including rom-coms, Korean dramas, and coming-of-age tales. XO, Kitty just returned for a second season, so in this encore episode, we're revisiting our conversation about the series.

Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
