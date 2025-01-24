Sharon Horgan is the creator and star of the Apple TV + series Bad Sisters, It's a black comedy and drama, set in Ireland. For much of the first season, Horgan's character and her sisters plot various ways to end the life of John Paul, the abusive husband of one of the sisters. And this being a black comedy, some of the attempts are funnier than others.

While the basis for the show may seem pretty straightforward, it also asks a bigger, more interesting question. Once the abuser is gone and the authorities close the book on the case... then what? How do you live life? What does justice actually feel like, or mean, in that case?

Sharon is a brilliant writer and performer and we're thrilled to have her on Bullseye again. She talks with us about how she got the idea of creating Bad Sisters and what it was like to put this project out into the world.

