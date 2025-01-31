Walsh clarifies use of 'sanctuary city' term in Syracuse

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says not much will change in the face of federal executive orders targeting immigrants and migrants in Syracuse. Although "sanctuary city" is a term Syracuse has previously fallen under, Walsh said it's a phrase he likes to avoid altogether.

"The term 'sanctuary city' is a controversial term that means different things to different people," Walsh said. "The most technical definition applies to, how the local jail engages with federal immigration officials. The jail is not within the city's control. So because of the divisiveness and the confusion around that term, I have avoided using that term and really focused on the message that, again, we are a welcoming city."

Syracuse was first declared a "sanctuary city" under former Mayor Stephanie Miner in 2017. Walsh said the declaration does not change how local, city law enforcement interacts with federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"As it relates to, law enforcement, the Syracuse Police Department has never enforced federal federal immigration laws," Walsh said. "And, and it will not as long as I am mayor. We've we haven't asked, we haven't been asked to, when, ICE enforces federal immigration laws. If ICE reaches out to the Syracuse Police Department on a specific criminal matter. Again, the city police department, will, will assist them, as they always have."

Walsh emphasizes that despite any outside rhetoric, Syracuse remains a welcoming city, and urged federal leaders to develop a working immigration plan.

"The federal government has a responsibility, to have a functional immigration process," Walsh said. "They haven't had that for a long time. The President and Congress need to focus on immigration reform, creating a process that is clear, that creates opportunities for people to travel here legally."