© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At Novelis, physical and economic damage still unknown after second major fire in two months

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:25 AM EST
Novelis

Oswego County said more than 80 firefighters from 20 fire departments fought flames at the Novelis aluminum plant for hours Thursday morning, and several other departments were on standby.

It was a difficult morning for the plant, which had a small fire in October and a major fire in September that caused extensive damage to its hot mill area. That area is where aluminum is melted and rolled into sheets. Auto manufacturers are the biggest users of those sheets.

Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University, said the ramifications of the September fire were huge for auto maker Ford.

“They couldn't get what they needed from an aluminum standpoint, so Ford, in fact, announced that they had to reduce their earnings just because they won't be able to produce enough F150s, which uses a lot of the aluminum sheet metal that Ford produces," Penfield said.

Penfield said as Novelis works to get operations back underway, consumers could see effects.

"One of the things that they'll see is just the availability of getting a F150 truck, and that's the best selling vehicle in the United States,” Penfield said. “You're going to see less of those. They'll probably be higher priced, and there's definitely going to be issues in trying to buy a new Ford truck."

The extent of the damage from last week's fire is still not known. Novelis was hoping to have its hot mill back up and running by the end of the year. In a joint statement from Novelis and Ford, Novelis said it’s leveraging alternate sources, including its global network of plants and industry peers to mitigate the fire’s impact. Novelis is also planning to build an additional plant in Alabama.
Tags
NovelisRegional NewsFord
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now