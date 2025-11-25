No. 3 Houston outlasts Syracuse 78-74 at Players Era

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan each scored 26 points, teaming for all 11 of No. 3 Houston's points in overtime, in the Cougars' 78-74 victory over Syracuse on Monday in the opening round of the Players Era.

Uzan, playing in his hometown, scored six points in OT and Sharp had five to keep the Cougars (6-0) undefeated. Chris Cenac Jr. scored all eight of his points after halftime and had 12 rebounds.

Tyler Betsey led Syracuse (4-1) with 16 points. Kiyan Anthony, playing in front of is dad — former Orange and NBA star Carmelo — scored 10 points.

The Orange gave Houston a fight even though Syracuse is without its leading scorer this week. Donnie Freeman, who averages 17.8 points, is out with a lower-body injury.

Syracuse might have pulled off the upset had the Orange shot better from the free throw line. They made just 12 of 29 foul shots, but still somehow made a Houston team coming off an appearance in the national title game have to earn the victory.

Houston led by just two points before going on a nine-point run to take a 65-54 lead with 4:56 left to seemingly seize control. Only Syracuse didn't go away. The Orange went on a 11-point surge, with Betsey making a transition 3-pointer with 54.6 seconds to catch the Cougars at 67-67.

That sent the game into overtime, and Sharp and Uzan took over.

Syracuse relied on a much more balanced effort and its bench outscored Houston's reserves 26-7.

Up next

Houston: Vs. No. 17 Tennessee on Tuesday in the Players Era.

Syracuse: Vs. Kansas on on Tuesday in the Players Era.

