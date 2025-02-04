© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Lesser-known love songs

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Published February 4, 2025 at 9:11 AM EST
Valentine's Day isn't for everyone. In fact, some people really loathe it. But on this episode of All Songs Considered we've decided to embrace the occasion by sharing a mix of less-obvious, off-the-radar love songs you can include in a playlist or mixtape for that special someone.

Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre and NPR Music editor Lars Gotrich joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Linda Diaz: "Watching Ourselves Die (feat. Solomon Fox)" (single)
2. Gal Costa: "Baby," from Gal Gosta
3. Mirah: "Engine Heart," from You Think It's Like This, But Really It's Like This
4. Paloma Murphy: "me faltas tú" (single)
5. Stretch Armstrong: "For Now," from Rituals of Life
6. Tender Forever: "Then If I'm Weird, I Want To Share," from The Soft And The Hardcore
7. Xavi: "Tu Casi Algo," from NEXT

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
