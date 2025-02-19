© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
How USAID cuts hurt American farmers

By Wailin Wong,
Erika BerasJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:29 AM EST
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Jemal Countess
/
Getty Images
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The ties between U.S. foreign aid and American agriculture run deep — or at least used to. The U.S. International Agency for Development, or USAID, is the largest provider of humanitarian food aid in the world. Much of that aid comes from U.S. farmers, whose corn, wheat and rice is sold in bulk to the government for USAID's programs. What happens now if those programs end?

Link to Jordan Schermerhorn's research of USAID ties by state.

