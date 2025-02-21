New Music Friday: The best albums out Feb. 21

It's Friday, which means dozens of albums hit streaming services while you were snoozing last night. To help you make sense of the week's new releases, NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and country music star Kathy Mattea — who also happens to host the long-running NPR radio program Mountain Stage — summarize the best New Music Friday has to offer. (Mountain Stage airs on almost 300 stations across the country, so look for it on your local NPR station.)

The Starting Five

Stephen and Kathy give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

Sam Fender, People Watching (Stream)

(Stream) Patterson Hood (of Drive-By Truckers), Exploding Trees & Airplane Scream (Stream)

(Stream) Jesse Welles, Middle (Stream)

(Stream) Sunny War, Armageddon In A Summer Dress (Stream)

(Stream) Saya Gray, SAYA (Stream)

The Lightning Round

Five more albums we just had to mention:

Tate McRae, So Close To What

Cristina Vane, Hear My Call

Youth Lagoon, Rarely Do I Dream

Paul Thorn, Life is Just a Vapor

Nao, Jupiter

The Long List

Here's an exhaustive list of new albums out on Feb. 21, organized by genre:

Country/Folk/Americana

Jim Ghedi, Wasteland

Hannah McFarland, Broken Hearts

Bill Medley (of The Righteous Brothers), Straight from the Heart

Chase Matthew, CHASE

Kameron Marlowe, Sad Songs for the Soul

Liam Grant, Prodigal Son

Mike Gangloff, April is Passing

Souled American, Rise Above It: A Souled American Anthology

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Honeysuckle

Pop

Imagine Dragons, Reflections (From the Vault of Smoke + Mirrors)

Mike Posner, The Beginning

Isabel Pless, Workhorse

Rock/Alt/Indie

Anxious, Bambi

Basia Bulat, Basia's Place

Baths, Gut

Califone, The Villager's Companion

Chalk, Conditions III EP

EP David Lee Roth, The Warner Recordings (1985-1994)

Ffa Coffi Pawb, Dalec Peilon

IDER, Late to the World

Luke Sital-Singh, Fool's Spring

Maruja, Tir na nÓg

Pretty Lightning, Night Wobble

Porridge Radio, The Machine Starts To Sing EP

EP Puma Blue, antichamber

Q Lazzarus, Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus (Music From The Motion Picture)

Ray Bull, Little Acts Of Violence

Silverstein, Antibloom

SPY, Seen Enough

The Limiñanas, Faded

The Murder Capital, Blindness

Trupa Trupa, Mourners EP

Rap/Hip-Hop

Paris Texas, They Left Me With the Sword

BlocBoy JB, The Purple M&M 2

Blockhead, It's Only A Midlife Crisis If Your Life Is Mid EP

EP Dave East & Ransom, The Final Call

Smif-N-Wessun, Infinity

R&B/Soul

SAINt JHN, FESTIVAL SEASON

Jazz

Jon Irabagon, Server Farm

Electronic/Out There

Masma Dream World, PLEASE COME TO ME

Amulets, Not Around But Through

Apta, The Pool

Bianca Oblivion, Net Work EP

EP Cici Arthur‎, Way Through

Colin Self, respite ∞ levity for the nameless ghost in crisis

Ikue Mori, Of Ghosts and Goblins

Jules Reidy, Ghost Spirit

Keiichiro Shibuya, Android Opera Mirror

Laurie Torres, Aprés coup

Mandrake Handshake, Earth Sized Worlds

Motorpsycho, Motorpsycho

Nina Garcia, Bye Bye Bird

Oren Ambarchi & Eric Thielemans, Kind Regards

Rafiq Bhatia, Each Dream, A Melting Door EP

EP Ralph Heidel, anyways.onto better things

Tim Hecker, Shards

TSHA, Sad Girl Remixes

Wrong Way Up, Totally Right

