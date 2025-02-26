How Jocelyn Bell once made a discovery that changed the field of astronomy

In 1967 Jocelyn Bell Burnell made a discovery that revolutionized the field of astronomy. She detected the radio signals emitted by certain dying stars called pulsars.

This encore episode: Jocelyn's story.

Scientist in Residence Regina G. Barber talks to Jocelyn about her winding career, her discovery and how pulsars are pushing forward the field of astronomy today.

