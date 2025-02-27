Foreign Aid Terminated, Migrants At Guantánamo, Legal Challenges To Federal Firings

The Trump administration says it will end more than 90 percent of the U.S. Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts. NPR spoke to two immigrants sent to Guantánamo who allege mistreatment by detainment officers, and a federal judge will hear arguments over the Trump administration's firing of probationary employees.

