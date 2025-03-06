EU Leaders On Ukraine, Auto Tariffs Paused, USDA Workers Return

European leaders are meeting for an emergency summit to find ways to raise billions for defense and aid to Ukraine after after the U.S. cut military support. President Trump has granted a one-month exemption on new auto tariffs for Canadian and Mexican imports. And, a federal board has ordered the USDA to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired workers, ruling their dismissals were likely unlawful.

