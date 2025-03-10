Stocks slump yet again as fears grow about tariffs -- and a recession

U.S. stock markets fell again on Monday as investors grew increasingly fearful about tariffs — and a potential recession.

Wall Street was already coming off a volatile, negative week digesting the potential impact of new U.S. tariffs — and mounting whiplash from how President Trump has implemented, and then delayed, some of them.

By the end of last week, the major U.S. indices had each dropped by more than 2% for the week. The S&P 500 fell 3.1% — its largest decline since September.

Then, in a weekend interview with Fox News, Trump didn't rule out the possibility of a recession.

"I hate to predict things like that," Trump told Fox News. "There is a period of transition, because what we're doing is very big. We're bringing wealth back to America."

In contrast, Trump's Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, told NBC's Meet the Press that there was "no chance" of a recession.

But by midday Monday, U.S. investors appeared more worried than reassured.

The Dow was down about 500 points, or 1.2%, in midday Monday trading. The S&P 500 fell by another 2.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped more than 3.3%.

