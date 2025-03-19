© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Measles is spreading. Are you safe?

Published March 19, 2025 at 10:11 AM EDT
Measles is spreading in West Texas and New Mexico. Isolated cases mostly linked to international travel have been reported in about a dozen other states.
Bilanol
/
Getty Images
Measles is spreading in West Texas and New Mexico. Isolated cases mostly linked to international travel have been reported in about a dozen other states.

Measles continues to spread in West Texas and New Mexico. About 300 cases have been reported, since the outbreak began in January - but the actual number is likely higher.

The communities where measles continues to spread people are largely unvaccinated.

At the same time some isolated measles cases have been reported in a dozen other states - largely linked to international travel.

In most of the U.S., vaccination rates are still high enough to stop a major outbreak. But if they continue to fall, we could see long-term consequences of measles in the future.

