Measles is spreading. Are you safe?

Measles continues to spread in West Texas and New Mexico. About 300 cases have been reported, since the outbreak began in January - but the actual number is likely higher.

The communities where measles continues to spread people are largely unvaccinated.

At the same time some isolated measles cases have been reported in a dozen other states - largely linked to international travel.

In most of the U.S., vaccination rates are still high enough to stop a major outbreak. But if they continue to fall, we could see long-term consequences of measles in the future.

