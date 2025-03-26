© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Can Europe stand without the US?

By Paddy Hirsch,
Adrian MaCooper Katz McKimKate Concannon
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
A convoy of Bundeswehr vehicles and heavily armed soldiers drives along a road in the north of Hanover.
Julian Stratenschulte
/
Getty Images
A convoy of Bundeswehr vehicles and heavily armed soldiers drives along a road in the north of Hanover.

As relations between the US and Europe continue to sour, European countries are working to lower their reliance on the U.S. for weapons and security. Today on the show, we ask what Europe needs to do to become independent militarily and what potential barriers could stand in the way.

Paddy Hirsch
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma
Cooper Katz McKim
Cooper Katz McKim
Kate Concannon
Kate Concannon