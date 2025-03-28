© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Narwhal sightings are rare. Scientists just saw them use their tusks in new ways

By Nell Greenfieldboyce,
Regina G. BarberBerly McCoyRebecca Ramirez
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:52 AM EDT
Narwhals are arctic whales that live in social groups called pods.
CoreyFord/Getty Images
Narwhals are arctic whales that live in social groups called pods.

What are the narwhals up to? Generally, we don't really know! They are mysterious creatures. NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce talks about new, rare drone footage scientists captured of arctic narwhals. The video sparked new ideas for how they use their tusks.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Robert Rodriguez was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Nell Greenfieldboyce
Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
