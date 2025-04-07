In 'Everything Is Tuberculosis,' John Green turns his attention to a deadly disease

Tuberculosis is one of the oldest diseases in human history – and it still kills more than a million people every year. In a new book, The Fault in Our Stars author John Green argues the infection persists only because we allow it to. Everything Is Tuberculosis takes on the history of the human response to and treatment of tuberculosis. The book, Green says, was partially inspired by a young boy named Henry whom the author met at a hospital in Sierra Leone. In today's episode, Green joins Here & Now's Robin Young for a conversation that touches on Henry's story, the history of tuberculosis in Green's own family, and the interconnected nature of human health.

